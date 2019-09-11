Prison release imminent for reality star ‘The Situation’

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo shows Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino at the premiere of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” in Los Angeles. Sorrentino is scheduled to be released from prison in Otisville, New York, on Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prison’s website. He and brother pleaded guilty last year to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — “Jersey Shore” cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is about to regain his freedom.

The Federal Bureau of Prison’s website says the reality television star is scheduled to be released from prison in Otisville, New York, on Thursday. His publicist confirmed his pending release to NJ.com.

Sorrentino has served about eight months for tax evasion. He and brother pleaded guilty last year to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years.

At his sentencing last fall, The Situation told the judge that he was trying to overcome years of drug and alcohol abuse.

The Situation appeared on all six original seasons of the reality show from 2009 to 2012, chronicling the lives of rowdy housemates in the town of Seaside Heights.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

