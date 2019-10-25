Producers Guild to honor Netflix chief Ted Sarandos in 2020

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Ted Sarandos

FILE – This Feb. 24, 2019 file photo shows Netflix chief Ted Sarandos at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sarandos will be honored in early 2020 with an award by the Producers Guild of America. The guild announced Friday, Oct. 25, that Sarandos will receive its top honor, the Milestone Award, at its awards ceremony on Jan. 18. Since 2000, he has led Netflix’s content efforts including its first foray into original programming with “House of Cards” in 2013. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix chief Ted Sarandos will be honored in early 2020 with an award by the Producers Guild of America.

The guild announced Friday that Sarandos will receive its top honor, the Milestone Award, at its awards ceremony on Jan. 18. Since 2000, Sarandos has led Netflix’s content efforts including its first foray into original programming with “House of Cards” in 2013.

Netflix is now the leading streaming platform, with several competitors including Disney, Apple and WarnerMedia set to launch new services next months.

Producers Guild Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher praised Sarandos’ leadership of Netflix in Friday’s announcement, saying the company “has forever left its mark on Hollywood.”

Previous Milestone Award winners include Clint Eastwood, Disney executive Bob Iger and Steven Spielberg.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

MSU trunk-or-treat

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU trunk-or-treat"

Bowman VFD haunted hay ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman VFD haunted hay ride"

Thunderbirds have arrived

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thunderbirds have arrived"

Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy"

Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest"

El Paso OIS

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso OIS"

Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazing Rescue: Good samaritans free woman from submerged van"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-25-19"

Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Belknap Days open to public this weekend"

Thomas Allison indecency with child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Allison indecency with child"

Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Govt Stitt top ten cabinet tour"

Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Winegarner district 13 candidate"