Rapper DMX helps family with back-to-school purchases

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Rapper DMX has helped a Maine family with its back-to-school purchases.

The rapper was in Maine to perform at Rock Row when he crossed paths with Nikki Cutchens and her daughter Grace at the Maine Mall.

Cutchens tells WABI-TV that she was in line Saturday when DMX offered to pay. It was unclear how much the purchase was.

DMX said he was blessed to have 15 children and wanted her family to be blessed, as well.

She said she’s grateful for the act of kindness.

Grace Firley and her sister both got a pair of shoes. In her words, “I have DMX’s shoes.”

