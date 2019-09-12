Sales for ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel top 125,000 copies

Entertainment

by: HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Margaret Atwood

Canadian author Margaret Atwood speaks during a press conference at the British Library to launch her new book ‘The Testaments’ in London, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sales for Margaret Atwood’s “The Testaments,” her highly anticipated sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” have already topped 100,000 copies.

“The Testaments” was released Tuesday and returned readers to the dystopia of Gilead. According to Doubleday, combined sales for print, e-book and audio editions exceed 125,000 copies in the United States alone. That’s the biggest opening of 2019 for Doubleday’s parent company, Penguin Random House, the country’s largest publisher. Reviews have been strong for “Testaments,” which Atwood has said she wrote in response to readers’ curiosity and to concerns about the rise of Donald Trump. The million-selling “The Handmaid’s Tale” was published in 1985 and sales have surged in recent years, helped by Trump’s election and the acclaimed Hulu television adaptation.

As of Thursday afternoon, “The Testaments” was No. 2 on Amazon.com.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19"

What the Tech: Antenna scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Antenna scams"

Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019"

Football players give student clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football players give student clothes"

Texoma Gives Totals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives Totals"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery"

WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window"

Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Team of the Week: Hirschi Huskies- September 12, 2019"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News