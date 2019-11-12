1  of  2
Screening of Polanski movie to go ahead despite allegation

Roman Polanski

FILE – In this May 2, 2018 file photo, director Roman Polanski appears at an international film festival, where he promoted his latest film, “Based on a True Story,” in Krakow, Poland. The Paris screening of a new French-Italian film “An Officer and a Spy” is going ahead despite a new allegation that its director Roman Polanski raped a woman decades ago. The screening on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 will be attended by the film’s crew. (AP Photo, file)

PARIS (AP) — The Paris screening of a new French-Italian film “An Officer and a Spy” is going ahead despite a new allegation that its director Roman Polanski raped a woman decades ago. Tuesday’s screening will be attended by the film’s crew.

French media say several interviews with actors from the movie have been canceled, however, including with Jean Dujardin and Louis Garrel.

The French daily Le Parisien on Friday reported claims from a French woman in her early 60s that she was assaulted at age 18 in 1975 by Polanski at his chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Polanski “firmly contests” the allegation, his lawyer said.

Polanski has been a fugitive from the U.S. for more than four decades since pleading guilty to a sex offense.

