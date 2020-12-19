See the most retweeted and liked tweets of 2020

(NEXSTAR) – As we prepare to close the book on a year that left few unscathed, it’s time to take a look back at what captured our imagination, horrified us, made us laugh and touched our hearts on Twitter in 2020.

For a decade now, the social media giant has published a review of the greatest trends, memes and moments of the year.

“How do we possibly recap a year like this?” Twitter Global Head of Consumer Communications Tracy McGraw wrote in a blog post earlier this month. “By turning our attention to how we all got through it together: the ways we kept ourselves entertained, the changes we made, and the messages of support that we shared with each other. If you’re over 2020, we get it; if you’re curious to see how the world conversed, coped, and even celebrated this year, read on for a brief tour through the Tweets of 2020.”

While Twitter released the list of tweets with the highest engagement Dec. 7, the order hasn’t changed since then, the company confirmed Thursday.

Here are the most retweeted tweets of 2020:

Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 30, 2020

And the most liked:

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Hey guys, wanna feel old?



I'm 40.



You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

(Twitter only featured one tweet per account and didn’t consider tweets that offer reward in exchange for followers and engagement)

When it comes to hashtags, the winner was no surprise: #COVID19 was tweeted nearly 400 million times. The second-most used hashtag was #BlackLivesMatter.

