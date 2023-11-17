BAYLOR COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— The 1946 American Christmas drama classic is getting its flowers through the Seymour Community Theatre’s adaptation.

It’s A Wonderful Christmas Life is a Christmas story without the narrative of Santa but still encourages viewers to see the positivity in the joyous holiday despite letdowns.

There are only two shows left for those interested to see Phil Grecian’s version of the meaningful production.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, the show will premiere at 7 p.m. On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the last two times you can view the show are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The production will take place at City Hall Cinema and tickets for children are $5 and $10.

Donations are also welcomed, to purchase a ticket click here.