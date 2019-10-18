Shaq donates a year’s rent to a paralyzed Atlanta boy

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has donated a year’s rent in a new home to an Atlanta woman whose 12-year-old son was paralyzed in a shooting at a football game.

O’Neal tells WXIA-TV that Isaiah Payton’s family had been living in a one-bedroom apartment that wasn’t accessible for people with disabilities. Now they have a home in a good neighborhood. He says he’s helping furnish the home and will pay its rent for the next year.

Isaiah was shot through the spine in August after a football scrimmage between two high schools. Sixteen-year-old Damean Spear also was wounded and treated for minor injuries. Isaiah’s mother, Allison Woods, has said relearning how to care for Isaiah meant she had to leave her job, adding financial stress to her emotional turmoil.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "41st annual Chamber of Horrors"

Dogs test speed in Agility Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs test speed in Agility Trial"

Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC"

Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment"

WF man sentenced for theft of union funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced for theft of union funds"

Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others"

Kamay Volunteer Fire Department hosts steak feed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kamay Volunteer Fire Department hosts steak feed"

Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness"

Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son"

Duncan School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan School Threat"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News