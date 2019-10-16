Shonda Rhimes, iHeartMedia strike 3-year podcast deal

Shonda Rhimes

FILE – This Feb. 24, 2019 file photo shows Shonda Rhimes at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rhimes is moving aggressively into the burgeoning podcast world. Rhimes’ company, Shondaland, said Wednesday that she will serve as executive producer for podcasts to be distributed by iHeartMedia. Rhimes’ company said it signed a three-year podcast deal with iHeartMedia and is launching Shondaland Audio. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television powerhouse Shonda Rhimes is moving aggressively into the burgeoning podcast world.

Rhimes’ company, Shondaland, said Wednesday that she will serve as executive producer for podcasts to be distributed by iHeartMedia.

Shondaland says it signed a three-year podcast deal with iHeartMedia and is launching Shondaland Audio.

In a statement, Rhimes said she welcomed the opportunity to expand Shondaland’s storytelling into the growing medium, which she praised for a unique sense of boldness and intimacy.

Shondaland has already ventured into podcasting with the weekly “Katie’s Crib,” in which actress Katie Lowe discusses motherhood with guests.New episodes will be distributed by iHeartMedia in 2020.

Rhimes, who became an ABC network mainstay with hits including “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal,” signed an exclusive deal with Netflix in 2017 to produce new programs for the streaming service.

The iHeartMedia company, which operates more than 850 radio stations and the iHeartRadio digital service, distributes podcasts on all major podcasting platforms including the iHeartPodcast Network.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

