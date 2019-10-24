Son of Christian artist TobyMac dies at 21 in Nashville

by: The Associated Press

Posted:
TobyMac

FILE – This Feb. 15, 2016 file photo shows Christian artist TobyMac at the 58th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. TobyMac said in a statement that his 21-year-old son Truett Foster Mckeehan was a “magnetic son, brother and friend,” after Mckeehan was found dead at home in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday. A representative for TobyMac said Mckeenhan died sometime “Tuesday night or Wednesday morning” and a cause of death has not been determined. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian artist TobyMac has recalled the artistry of his 21-year-old son, who was found dead in Nashville, Tennessee, this week.

TobyMac praised Truett Foster Mckeehan as a “magnetic son, brother and friend” in a statement released Thursday, a day after McKeehan was found dead in a Nashville home.

A representative for TobyMac said Mckeenhan died sometime “Tuesday night or Wednesday morning” and a cause of death has not been determined.

TobyMac has won seven Grammys, both as a solo artist and as a member of the Christian rap/rock group DC Talk.

TobyMac’s statement says his son, who was also an artist, had just played his first show a week ago, a dream of his since he was 12. TobyMac said he was a proud as he could be and recalled his son’s smile, his laugh and his “untamable grand personality.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

