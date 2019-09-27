Split no more, Spider-Man gets another swing with Marvel

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios said Friday that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third film in the “Spider-Man” series starring Holland. (Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia Pictures-Sony via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spider-Man won’t be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon.

After a public fallout last month, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios have found a way to work together. The studios said Friday that they would be teaming up once more to produce a third “Spider-Man” film starring Tom Holland.

Disputes over the profit-sharing structure put Spidey’s future in the MCU in doubt, much to the chagrin of many fans who had enjoyed seeing Spider-Man fighting alongside The Avengers.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement that he’s thrilled that the character’s journey in the MCU is continuing. Producer Amy Pascal added that it has been a “winning partnership” for both studios.

The next Spidey film will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

