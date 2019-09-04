Swedish lawyer won’t appeal A$AP Rocky’s assault verdict

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The lawyer for American rapper A$AP Rocky says his client won’t appeal his assault conviction for a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

Slobodan Jovicic told Sweden’s TT news agency Wednesday that the rapper doesn’t have the energy to appeal.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had pleaded self-defense and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with a bodyguard, Mayers said during his trial.

On Aug. 14, Mayers and the bodyguards were given “conditional sentences” for the assault convictions, meaning they won’t serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in Sweden again.

Last month, the prosecutor said he wouldn’t appeal the verdict either.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Disney & Royal Caribbean helps Bahamas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney & Royal Caribbean helps Bahamas"

White coat hypertension

Thumbnail for the video titled "White coat hypertension"

Facebook likes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook likes"

Ariana Grande sues forever 21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ariana Grande sues forever 21"

Ford, new features

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford, new features"

Electra tax rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electra tax rate"

Backyard Salmonella

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backyard Salmonella"

Oklahoma power crews

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma power crews"

LEGO expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "LEGO expansion"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News