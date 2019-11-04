Ta-Nehisi Coates’ debut novel among Carnegie Medal finalists

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Ta-Nehisi Coates

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019, file photo, author Ta-Nehisi Coates attends a hearing at the Capitol in Washington. Coates’ first novel, “The Water Dancer,” is among the nominees for an Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence. Winners will be announced Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ta-Nehisi Coates’ first novel, “The Water Dancer,” is among the nominees for an Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence.

Coates’ narrative of an enslaved person’s journey to freedom is a fiction finalist, along with Valeria Luiselli’s “Lost Children Archive” and Myla Goldberg’s “Feast Your Eyes.” The nonfiction nominees are Maria Popova’s “Figuring,” David Treuer’s “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present” and Adam Higginbotham’s “Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster.”

The finalists were announced Monday by the American Library Association, which presents the awards. Winners in each category receive $5,000, made possible in part by a grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

The winners will be announced Jan. 26.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evangel Temple pastors celebrate 20 years in Wichita Falls"

Yajaira Garcia death anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yajaira Garcia death anniversary"

Fleeks' murder trial given new date

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fleeks' murder trial given new date"

WF man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to child

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man gets probation after pleading guilty to injury to child"

WF man pleads guilty to distributing marijuana via the mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man pleads guilty to distributing marijuana via the mail"

Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies around man as he battles cancer, seeks bone marrow transplant"

Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans gathered to honor service of military at Veterans Day parade"

Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loved ones remember Yajaira Garcia at Los Muertos event before death anniversary"

Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Los Muertos celebration draws community together to remember loved ones"

Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton Bryan employees spend morning packing meals for No Child Hungry campaign"

Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton woman becomes unconscious while driving, dies at hospital"

LSC Conference 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSC Conference 4"