Taylor Swift, Lizzo, BTS to perform on Jingle Ball tour

This combination photo shows, from left, Lizzo performing at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019, Taylor Swift performing at Amazon Music’s Prime Day concert in New York on July 10, 2019 and Billie Eilish performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 20, 2019. Swift, Lizzo, Eilish are set to perform on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour this holiday season. IHeartMedia announced Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, that the 12-city tour kicks off Dec. 1 in Tampa Bay, Florida. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and BTS are set to perform on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour this holiday season.

IHeartMedia announced Friday that the 12-city tour kicks off Dec. 1 in Tampa, Florida. The lineup, which varies by city, also includes Lil Nas X, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Halsey, Katy Perry and Jonas Brothers.

The tour will visit Inglewood, California; San Francisco; Philadelphia; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago and Atlanta. The tour wraps Dec. 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Dec. 13 show at New York’s Madison Square Garden will livestream on CWTV.com, the CW app and iHeartRadio stations. It will be broadcast Dec. 19 on the CW Network.

Other performers include 5 Seconds of Summer, Normani, Charlie Puth, French Montana, Dan + Shay and Monsta X.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 11.

