Taylor Swift to receive artist of the decade award at AMAs

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Taylor Swift

FILE – In this July 10, 2019 file photo Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music’s Prime Day concert in New York. Swift will be honored with the award for artist of the decade at this year’s American Music Awards. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Superstar singer Taylor Swift will receive the artist of the decade award at the American Music Awards next month.

Dick Clark Productions announced Wednesday that Swift will be honored during an ABC live telecast on Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. At the show, she has a chance to break Michael Jackson’s record for most wins.

Swift has won 23 AMAs and has five nominations this year; Jackson holds the record for most wins with 24 trophies. Swift has won more awards at this show than anyone else during this decade.

To celebrate her career, Swift is also expected to hit the stage to perform some of her biggest hits.

Swift, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Drake and Halsey are nominated for artist of the year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'"

What the Tech: Halloween safety app

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Halloween safety app"

Chris Ekstrom enters race for Texas’ Congressional District 13 seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chris Ekstrom enters race for Texas’ Congressional District 13 seat"

Elaine Hays Announces Campaign for Texas’ 13th Congressional District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elaine Hays Announces Campaign for Texas’ 13th Congressional District"

Wichita Christian students send holiday cheer halfway across globe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Christian students send holiday cheer halfway across globe"

WF art museum opens Art Express

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF art museum opens Art Express"

Wichita Co. Ag Extensions offers tips to protect plants, livestock from freezing temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Ag Extensions offers tips to protect plants, livestock from freezing temperatures"

Tips to prepare pipes for cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to prepare pipes for cold temperatures"

Additional parking scheduled for construction downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional parking scheduled for construction downtown"

4B Board approves MPEC conference center hotel project

Thumbnail for the video titled "4B Board approves MPEC conference center hotel project"

WFPD: Car burglaries up; thieves looking for IDs

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: Car burglaries up; thieves looking for IDs"

WF man set to plea for new charge after accepting plea deal last week

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man set to plea for new charge after accepting plea deal last week"