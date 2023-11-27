(KTLA) — Swifties can soon get a chance to enjoy Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in the comfort of their own homes.

Her film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” will be available to stream starting on Dec. 13, the singer’s birthday.

Swift made the announcement Monday morning on X, formerly Twitter, and on Instagram.

“Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make ‘The Eras Tour Concert Film’ available for you to watch at home!” she wrote.

The “Karma” singer also revealed a little something extra as well.

“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the U.S., Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

It wasn’t immediately clear which services would offer the film, but there are multiple icons on Swift’s website that hint at where it may be available. That includes Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play, and YouTube.

Swift’s movie hit theaters on Oct. 13 and quickly became a box office smash.

According to CNBC, the film garnered $150 million domestically and over $200 million globally.

The film’s global earnings “represents more than 18% of the $1.092 billion total global box office earned since the film was released,” according to data from Comscore.

News of the film headed to streaming comes as Swift has wrapped up her tour in Brazil. Her tour now picks back up in February in Japan.