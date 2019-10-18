‘The Casagrandes’ extols Mexican American life via animation

Breaking News
by: RUSSELL CONTRERAS, Associated Press

This image released by Nickelodeon shows a scene from the animated series “The Casagrandes,” featuring a multigenerational Mexican American family. In this series, Ronnie Anne, her older brother and single mother, leave the suburbs to move in with their large family in the fictional Great Lake City. The apartment is located above The Casagrandes bodega, owned by grandpa, and next to an elevated subway track. (Nickelodeon via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nickelodeon’s “The Casagrandes” premiered this week and became one of the first cartoons in U.S. history to feature a multigenerational Mexican American family.

The long awaited spin-off from the network’s popular animation series, “The Loud House,” comes as more networks take chances on Latino-themed shows.

The series centers around an 11-year-old Mexican American, skateboarding girl trying to survive in the fictional town of Great Lake City. Her apartment is above The Casagrandes bodega, owned by grandpa and in front of a subway track.

Unlike some previous cartoons with Latinos, “The Casagrandes” seeks to tackle family-oriented themes like love, friendship, and jealousy.

Supervising director Miguel Puga says creators wanted to show how normal and relatable Latino families are.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

