The Latest: ‘Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely’s wife and son killed

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on two deaths at the home of “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

Authorities say “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely’s wife was stabbed to death in their Southern California home by the couple’s son, who police subsequently shot to death.

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s statement Wednesday said deputies found 62-year-old Valerie Lundeen Ely dead with multiple stab wounds inside the house on Tuesday night.

The statement says deputies identified the suspect as the couple’s son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely, who was found outside the house after a search.

Authorities say after an unspecified threat, four deputies fired on Cameron Ely and he was killed.

There was no report of the 81-year-old Ron Ely being injured. An earlier sheriff’s statements said an elderly man from the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Ron Ely starred in a “Tarzan” TV series on NBC from 1966 to 1968.

___

12 p.m.

Authorities in Southern California say a woman was killed at the home of former “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely and sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect.

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s office statement does not identify any of those involved but notes that a disabled elderly man living at the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The deaths occurred Tuesday night in Hope Ranch, a suburb of luxury homes outside Santa Barbara.

Authorities say a 911 call after 8 p.m. reported a family disturbance and deputies found a woman who was the victim of an apparent homicide.

The statement says deputies located a suspect on the property and fired in response to an unspecified threat.

The 81-year-old Ely starred in a 1960s TV version of the Tarzan story.

