‘The Mandalorian’ season two set to release October 2020

(KFDX/KJTL) — After a vague initial release date of “Fall 2020”, Disney has confirmed that season two of Disney Plus’ hit show “The Mandalorian” will be released sometime in October 2020.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is coming to Disney+ starting October 2020.



This is the way: https://t.co/DGmhNQui8A pic.twitter.com/4qhuPeh3vP — IGN (@IGN) February 4, 2020

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the October release date in Disney’s quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

According to reporter Julia Alexander of The Verge, Iger also seemed to hint at seasons beyond a second, as well as possible spin-offs.

Iger pretty much confirms there will be more seasons of Mando after the second, adds there's a "possibility of taking those characters [in Mando] in their own directions." Spinoffs? — Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 4, 2020

Show runner, writer and director Jon Favreau originally announced a Fall 2020 release time frame for season 2 in December 2019. Iger’s comments help narrow down that time frame even further.

The first season of the first ever live-action Star Wars spin-off series was both a critical and commercial success.

IMDb’s average user rating of the series is a solid 8.8 out of 10, while Rotten Tomatoes has it rated as 95% from critics and 93% from the audience, earning it a “Certified Fresh” overall ranking from the website.

And it’s premier on launch day of Disney Plus helped propel Disney’s streaming service to over 28 million subscribers.

Old Storm Trooper helmets on the planet Nevarro.

IG-11, the bounty hunter turned caretaker, voiced by Taiki Waititi

The Mandalorian walking from his ship on the planet Nevarro

The Mandalorain, Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal.

The Child, known by fans as Baby Yoda

Iger also briefly discussed the status of two additional Star Wars spin-off series expected to release in the future.

Despite some production woes, a live-action series focused on one of the greatest Jedi in the Star Wars universe, Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently in pre-production and will see Ewan McGregor return to reprise his role as Obi-Wan.

Another series will follow Rebel spy Cassian Andor, last seen in Rogue One, and is being described as a “rousing spy thriller.” Diego Luna will reprise his role as the titular character, and Alan Tudyk will return as the sarcastic reprogrammed Imperial droid K-2SO.

Even with the final installment of the Skywalker saga in the books, Disney’s time in the Star Wars universe is far from over.

Season 2 is already in production.