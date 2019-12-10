The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

NEW YORK (AP) — First, Sara Mearns performed a crisp, classical solo by George Balanchine. Then she left the stage while others sang her praises, returning with her hair down, her feet bare and dressed in a flowing gown, to perform a work by Isadora Duncan.

The performance by Mearns, 33, as she accepted a Dance Magazine award Monday night was emblematic of the dancer's expanding career. Already one of the world's most popular and compelling ballerinas, in recent seasons she has stretched herself to experiment with the works of Martha Graham, Merce Cunnigham and Duncan. She has even tried musical comedy, speaking and singing onstage for the first time.