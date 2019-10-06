Thousands show up for free Kanye West “service” in Utah

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thousands of people showed up to an outdoor shopping center in Utah to see rapper Kanye West perform what he calls a worship service.

Saturday’s concert was held right before the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City.

West took the stage late in his worship service and performed one song — “Jesus Walks,” from his 2004 album “The College Dropout.”

Afterward, the Salt Lake Tribune reported that West prayed and testified to the crowd about his religious journey.

He also talked politics and what he called the dangers of social media.

The Deseret News reported that between 7,000 and 10,000 people attended the event.

West has been traveling the country holding these church-like concerts that include choir singers and other musicians.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Suing Starbucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suing Starbucks"

Macy's hiring seasonal employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy's hiring seasonal employees"

Local business brings a German Oktober celebration to the falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local business brings a German Oktober celebration to the falls"

Music, memories of Don Larson fill Stick's Place as Larsonfest breaks fundraising record for CASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music, memories of Don Larson fill Stick's Place as Larsonfest breaks fundraising record for CASA"

Lawton PD investigates 'horrific' shooting, third this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton PD investigates 'horrific' shooting, third this weekend"

Officers build bond after taking bullets for their communities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officers build bond after taking bullets for their communities"

Fellow fuel haulers host benefit ride for family of man killed Windthorst tanker fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fellow fuel haulers host benefit ride for family of man killed Windthorst tanker fire"

Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting"

Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday"

National Farm to School month prompts kids to get in touch with homegrown food

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Farm to School month prompts kids to get in touch with homegrown food"

Cubs Scouts lend a helping hand for elderly neighbor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cubs Scouts lend a helping hand for elderly neighbor"

Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News