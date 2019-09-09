1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton Report: St. Sen. Pat Fallon considers run against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

Trump slams John Legend for not helping with justice reform

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

FILE – In this Sept. 4, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump targeted singer John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen following an MSNBC special on criminal justice reform which Legend appeared on. In a series of tweets late Sunday, Sept. 8 and early Monday, Sept. 9 Trump felt he wasn’t getting credit for a law he signed in late December that, among other things, reduces mandatory minimum sentences in some cases. Trump called Legend “boring” and said Teigen was “filthy mouthed.” He criticized them for not playing a role in the reform. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File )

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing musician John Legend for not playing a role in passing criminal justice reform following a TV special on the subject in which the star appeared.

Trump also says he hasn’t gotten enough credit for signing a law instituting some reforms. The law reduced mandatory minimum sentences, among other measures.

In a series of tweets late Sunday and early Monday, Trump called Legend “boring.” He also said Legend’s wife model Chrissy Teigen as “filthy mouthed.”

Legend responded by saying Trump is hungry for praise and asked Trump’s wife Melania to step in.

Teigen wrote she didn’t appear on the special and used crude language to describe Trump.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Residents in Lawton head to the voting booth to chose next city councilors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents in Lawton head to the voting booth to chose next city councilors"

New Odyssey system, payment on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Odyssey system, payment on hold"

Cafe con leche

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cafe con leche"

crime stoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "crime stoppers"

Target Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target Circle"

WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change"

Congress back in session, President in battle ground state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress back in session, President in battle ground state"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19"

UPS Hiring spree

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Hiring spree"

Ram recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ram recall"

Nissan CEO steps down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nissan CEO steps down"

Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News