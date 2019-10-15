Breaking News
Birmingham Police to give update on 3-year-old’s abduction

Vietnam bans Hollywood’s ‘Abominable’ Over S. China Sea map

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has pulled the Hollywood animation movie “Abominable” from theaters for featuring a scene with a map containing the controversial South China Sea nine-dash line, state media reported.

The dash line, which is used by China to mark its claim to the entire South China Sea, has been a subject of condemnation by Vietnam and others with claims to the sea, which is crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves.

“Abominable,” the story of a Chinese girl who helps a yeti get back to its home on Mount Everest, was produced by a collaboration between DreamWorks Animation and China-based Pearl Studio.

It was shown in Vietnamese cinemas for a week before its removal, the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper reported Monday.

“We will be more alert and more vigorous in censorship,” the head of the government’s cinema department, Nguyen Thu Ha, was quoted as saying.

The department is responsible for the censorship of all movies for violence, sex and unfavorable political messages in authoritarian Vietnam.

Trailers and other associated information for “Abominable” have been removed from the Vietnamese distributors’ website and social media channels. The movie’s trailer and posters were removed from advertising screens in theaters.

The film was also met with criticism from Vietnamese movie fans.

“It is an insult to Vietnam,” said student Minh Hieu, who was looking for a movie to watch on Tuesday afternoon.

Another student, Nguyen Mai Huong, said: “I wouldn’t watch it even if it still showed in the cinema. The (nine-dash) map is straight-up wrong. And I am absolutely not going to support it.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Quad homicide Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quad homicide Nbc News"

Bible bill Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bible bill Nbc News"

November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day"

candidate hero NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "candidate hero NBC news"

Baby drugged NBC NEWS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby drugged NBC NEWS"

girl saves mom NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "girl saves mom NBC news"

Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19"

Men breast cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men breast cancer"

WFHS Sporting Clay Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFHS Sporting Clay Classic"

Abby Loring Goodbye

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring Goodbye"

Crime Stoppers: stolen cattle in Clay Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: stolen cattle in Clay Co."
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News