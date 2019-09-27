Winners announced at International Bluegrass Music Awards

This photo provided by IBMA shows the bluegrass band Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, from left, Jason Barie, Mike Terry, Joe Mullins, Adam McIntosh, Randy Barnes. The band won entertainer of the year and collaborative recording of the year at the 30th annual International Bluegrass Music Awards, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 in Raleigh, N.C. (Dan Schram/IBMA via AP) .

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers won entertainer of the year and collaborative recording of the year at the 30th annual International Bluegrass Music Awards.

The band won Thursday at the awards show held in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bluegrass legend Del McCoury, who was a co-host of the awards show with Jim Lauderdale, won album of the year for his record “Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass,” while Billy Strings picked up new artist of the year and guitar player of the year.

Bass player Missy Raines won instrumental recording of the year and bass player of the year, while Sister Sadie won vocal group of the year, their first win that category. Sideline won song of the year with “Thunder Dan.”

