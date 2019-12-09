Wonder Woman sequel set for summer 2020

(KFDX/KJTL)—The trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to Wonder Woman is now out.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is expected to hit theaters in the summer of 2020.



Gal Gadot reprises her leading role as the Amazon, Diana Prince.



The movie is sent in the 1980s.

The most surprising reveal, her previous love interest, Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, appears in the new trailer, showing no sign of aging.



In 2017, Wonder Woman was a box office giant of its own, grossing over 820 million dollars worldwide.



Superhero movies have been seeing a little more girl-power recently.



Black Widow and Birds of Prey will also hit theaters next year.