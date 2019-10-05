Youngest of musical Hanson brothers injured in Tulsa crash

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Zac Hanson of the pop music band Hanson is recovering following a motorcycle crash in Oklahoma this week.

The 33-year-old Hanson said in posts on Twitter, Facebook and the Tulsa-based band’s website that he is recovering after suffering a broken collarbone, three broken ribs, and a cracked scapula.

Hanson said he was able to walk away from the Tulsa crash thanks to “good quality protective gear.”

Details of the crash were not revealed, but Hanson said he was preparing for a cross-country ride. Hanson said he will be replaced as drummer during an upcoming tour but will sing.

Hanson is the youngest of three brothers who formed the band in the early 1990s. The band is best-known for the song “MMMBop.”

