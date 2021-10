WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get your 9-iron and golf tees ready for the 10th annual Meals on Wheels Golf Tournament Friday, October 22.

The tournament starts at 1 p.m. with lunch provided at noon at The Champions Course at Weeks Park.

The four-person scramble is $80 per player, and you can still register by calling (940) 867-4073.

Money raised from this event will help Meals on Wheels volunteers drive their routes to deliver hot meals to homebound residents.