WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Council WF is pleased to announce that the 11th Annual Cowboy True Art Exhibit & Auction will be held on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The artist exhibit, entertainment, and program will be returning to the JS Bridwell Ag Center. This event supports The Forum (Arts Council WF) and Whispers of Hope Horse Farm.

Cowboy True is a celebration honoring working cowboys and the art, gear, and trappings that come from their daily lives.

Now accepting artist applications! Artists are juried into the exhibit, which provides each artist with a display area and space to set up demonstrations or sales items. Artwork from each artist is judged for cash prizes.

Categories for Entry and Judging

Bits

Boots

Buckles

Cowboy Cartoons

Drawing

Jewelry

Painting

Photography

Saddles

Sculpture

Spurs

Trappings/Gear

Woodworking

Application Timeline

Round 1 of Jurying closes December 15, 2021.

Round 2 of Jurying closes January 31, 2022.

Jurors will review applications within a week of the closing date for each round.

All applicants will be notified via email of jurying results within 2 weeks of closing date.

Applications and more information can be found online or by emailing programming@artscouncilwf.org.

The mission of Cowboy True is to educate the North Central Texas region about the honor, art, and beauty of a cowboy’s daily life. The Cowboy True Art Exhibit features artists and craftsmen from across the country. Artists are juried into the event based on their artistic skill and strong representation of the Cowboy way of life.

The 2022 Featured Artist is Wichita Falls’ own Bobby Dove. Bobby’s work will grace the cover of the 2022 Cowboy True catalog and be featured in our promotion of the event.

You can see Bobby’s work on his website.