WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you want to learn more about the life and traditions of cowboys, an event this weekend is perfect for you.

The 11th Annual Cowboy True Exhibit starts Friday, April 1, and will be a great opportunity to spend time learning not just about the cowboy way of life, but also traditions.

The exhibit will feature various works such as paintings, woodworking, trappings, drawings, and photography.

The mission of Cowboy True is to educate the region about the honor, art and beauty of a cowboy’s daily life.

It’s all going down at the J.S. Bridwell AG Center and it’s free to attend.

On Friday, the event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a preview party and artist meet-and-greet, cowboy poetry gathering and other events.

Doors open app 10 a.m. on Saturday with poetry reading, live music, horse rides, and much more.

