WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Habitat for Humanity of Wichita Falls is calling on area golfers to sign up for its upcoming fundraiser.

The nonprofit organization is hosting its 11th annual “Golf Fore Habitat” tournament on Monday, October 4 at the Wichita Falls Country Club.

The funds raised at this event will help Habitat for Humanity end poverty and homelessness in Wichita Falls.

The tournament includes a four-person scramble, lunch and a goody bag.