WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 13th Annual ’90 For Dad’ Bicycle Ride to benefit Hospice of Wichita Falls is just around the corner.

Dail Neely created the 90-mile ride in memory of his father Melvin and as a thank you for the care that hospice provided his family.

Saturday, July 17, at 6:30 a.m., riders and their families and friends will gather at the Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 79 for the start of the ride.

To date, the bicycle ride has raised over $250,000 in cash and in-kind gifts for Hospice of Wichita Falls.

In 2008 Neely organized the first ride and his plan was to host a 90-mile bike ride every year for 10 years, with a projected 10-year goal of $10,000.