CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Turkey Fest!

The annual Turkey Fest began in 2006 and is a family-oriented festival that attracts about 6,000 attendees.

It raises funds for the chamber and, in turn, proven to have a positive impact on the economy on not just Henrietta, but the county as a whole.

It also promotes hunting opportunities in the county.

Turkey Fest has a wide array of events such as a festival, battle of the beards, bean cook-off, of course, a turkey cook-off, a dance, a live and silent auction, and so much more.

The event kicks off Wednesday, April 6, and will conclude Saturday, April 9.

It’s free to attend and there is plenty for the kids to do.

Visit the chamber of commerce website for more information.