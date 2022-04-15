NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — An annual event that promises fun and excitement for the entire family in the city of Nocona is just a few weekends away.

The 17th Annual Nocona Bullfest is set to be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8:00PM at the Chisholm Trail Rodeo Arena.

Come early to enjoy the bucking machine, pony rides, shopping, and delicious concessions. Grab a good seat by 7:30PM to watch the exciting 6 and under Mutton Bustin’.

Any youngster who wants to try riding a sheep should sign up between 6:30PM and 7:00PM. The entry fee is $10.

The main event will feature a patriotic flag presentation, some of the best Bull riders from around the country, and bulls from stock contractors Big L Rodeo Company, Locke Bucking Bulls, and more!

After the champion bull rider is announced, there will be a dance featuring Mike Gilliam, Lonesome Fugitive, who will kick off on the main stage.

Proceeds from concessions will help the Nocona Lion’s Club support community projects and provide area students with scholarships.

Advanced tickets can be purchased in Nocona at Conoco One Stop, Fuel World, and The Boot Store. You can purchase advance tickets in Wichita Falls at Berend Brothers on Jacksboro Highway and in Bowie at Berend Brothers on West Clay.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Tickets at the gate are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Children aged 5 and under are free.

For more information regarding how to be a sponsor, vendor or participant, call Johnny Locke at 940-872-0733 or Dale Lyons at 580-276-7151.