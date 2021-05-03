WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Looking far ahead to the weekend the art community is getting ready for the 17th annual Sculpture Garden Exhibit and artist reception.

It all starts Saturday night, May 8, at 6:30 at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

Nine new sculptures will be featured on the grounds and will remain in the exhibit until May of next year.

With this free outdoor exhibit, you’ll be able to see a unique art and nature viewing opportunity.

Along with food and music, artist awards for first, second, and third place will also be given out during the reception.

For more, visit the Arts Council Wichita Falls Area website.