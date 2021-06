BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Grab your straw hat, polish those boots and get ready for the Boomtown Rodeo.

The rodeo begins Friday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the RRRA Arena on FM 1177.

On Saturday, June 12, a parade kicks off the day in downtown Burkburnett on Avenue A. Line up begins at 3 p.m. and the parade starts at 4 p.m.

Following the parade, the rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Double D’s and Scott Shots.

