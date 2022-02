BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2022 Polar Plunge comes back to Burkburnett on Saturday, February 19.

The Polar Plunge is a unique opportunity for individuals and organizations to support Special Olympics Texas Area Athletes.

Money raised will go toward year-round sports training and competition and health and inclusion programs for local individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The event takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Boomtown Bar Family Aquatic Center in Burkburnett.