WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls church is gearing up to give away hundreds of turkeys to Texoma families on their 20th annual Turkey Day.

Evangel Church is hosting the 20th Annual Turkey Day on Sunday, November 21, beginning at 10 a.m.

Doors to the event open at 9:30 a.m.

All you have to do is show up to participate.

Those who wish to help provide turkeys, Evangel Church officials said each turkey costs $15 and you can donate online.