WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Children can climb on, learn about, and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles at the 2nd Annual Touch-a-Truck event hosted by City of Wichita Falls Public Library.

This free event will take place this Saturday, October 2 at the Wichita County Public Library and run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Local police vehicles, construction trucks, ambulances, and more will be at the library as well as drivers and operators to educate participants and answer questions.