4th annual Bingo, Bags & Badges fundraiser to be held for Patsy’s House

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Patsy’s House will be holding their fourth annual Bingo, Bags & Badges event for a night of fun and fundraising.

The event will be held at the Stone Palace on Saturday, October 30, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The night will include music, food, drinks and bingo. Guests will be able to cheer on law enforcement officers as they walk the runway to their favorite music while modeling designer handbags.

Attendees can play bingo for chances to win the designer bags that were donated to Patsy’s House.

General admission tickets are $75 and include bingo cards for 20 games, food and drinks. Beer,

wine, water and tea are included in the ticket price, but other drinks will be offered at a cash bar.

Additional bingo cards will be available for purchase. Tickets will also be sold for a chance to win two designer bags: a Louis Vuitton Boulogne Bag and a Saint Laurent (YSL) Round Quilted Crossbody Bag.

Prizes will also be awarded for costumes and masks:

Ghoulish, groovy or anything in between, dress with your group to win the Best Themed Table Costume or Mask Award

Brew your best look to win the Best Individual Mask Award

Conjure up a little creativity to win the Most Creative Costume Award.

For sponsor levels or to purchase a table for guaranteed seating for your group (priced at $1,000), call

(940) 322-8890 or run by the office at 1411 10th St.

For more information, please call (940) 322-8890 or visit Patsy’s House website.

ABOUT PATSY’S HOUSE

Patsy’s House was established in 1996 and is one of 71 advocacy centers in the State of Texas

working together to provide a child’s path to healing and justice by offering a range of services

to abused children and their non-offending family members.