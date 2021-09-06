50th Annual Olney Amputee Dove Hunt kicks off Friday

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — Amputees from across the U.S. will be making their way to Olney this weekend for a dove hunting adventure.

The 50th Olney Amputee Dove Hunt kicks off Friday with the annual golf tournament. All Olney citizens are invited to cheer on participants and enjoy the free meals.

The one arm dove hunt was founded back in 1972 by Jack Northrup and Jack Bishop. Together they were known as one armed jacks. The first year, six other Olney residents joined the Jacks on their hunt.

Jack Bishop passed away in 2011 and Jack Northrup died in May 2015. that’s when the one arm dove hunt was renamed the Olney Amputee Dove Hunt.

