BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — One of Texoma’s oldest and biggest festivals celebrating our Western heritage is in full swing in Bowie.

The 56th Annual Jim Bowie Days celebration kicked off Saturday, June 18, but the week of rodeo activities and family fun will go on for a few more days.

Thursday, June 23, is all about mutton busting and calf scrambles, but Friday afternoon is the Pioneer Reunion and Royalty Crowning, followed by the presentation of the Queen and Duchesses, as well as more rodeo action.

Saturday, June 25, is the biggest day, with the Indian Artifacts Show, the Jim Bowie Days Parade and the Hamburger Feed all happening before noon.

Saturday afternoon there will be a Kiddie Pet Parade, Free Swim at the city pool and a Frog Jumping contest all in the run-up to the final night of rodeo fun and a concert by Tin Rivers.

