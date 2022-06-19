SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL) — Decades ago when westerns hit the silver screen, Americans fell in love.

Cowboys were the good guys who saved the day, got the girl, and rode off into the sunset.

This year’s Reel West Symposium will explore the western heroes that our parents and grandparents grew up watching in movies and on television.

The 5th Annual Reel West Symposium will be held Saturday, June 25, at 9 a.m. at the Historic Texas Theater on the square in Saint Jo.

This year’s speakers include singer and songwriter Michael Martin Murphey and filmmaker Gaston Stoney Davis. There will also be movie clips, trivia, Q&A session, and a book signing on Saturday, as well as the patrons’ dinner Friday night.

