66th Annual Pancake Festival to return to Bridwell Agricultural Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 66th Annual Pancake Festival is returning to the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center at the end of January.

The annual event for the University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls will be held Saturday, January 29, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online here or at the door. It’s recommended for guests to purchase online to save time in line.

The Kiwanis Club also sells their sausage by the case. Sausage can be pre-ordered at the link above and picked up the day of the event.

Vendor applications are now open here for anyone who want to get their organization or business in front of over 10,000 people.

All proceeds from the Pancake Festival go to support Wichita Falls organizations that help build a better community.