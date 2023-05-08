NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — The 71st Chisholm Trail Rodeo is coming to Nocona this weekend.

The rodeo will be Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, starting at 8 p.m. each night.

This will be the 71st Chisholm Trail Rodeo.

Carney Porter: Well, today we are joined by Chisholm Trail Royalty. It’s Rodeo Queen Gaige Graham and Rodeo Princess Audrey DeMore. They’re here to tell us all about this week’s Chisholm Trail Rodeo. Thank you ladies for joining us today. All right. So we have exciting events coming up, right, Gaige? Tell us a little bit about what people can expect.

Gaige Graham: You can expect mutton busting at 5:30, before the rodeo. It’s eight and under.

Carney Porter: So it’s a fun family event. You can have all ages come in and do some events, too, and that’s including one of them. So what is mutton busting for people who may not be aware of it?

Gaige Graham: It’s – little kids will get on sheep and try to hold on long as they can.

Carney Porter: Could you do that?

Gaige Graham: Probably not.

Carney Porter: I don’t know if I’m- I’m older than them, and I’m way older than them. And I don’t even know if I could hold on to the sheep, if I have the coordination to do it, but it sounds like fun and hopefully the kids will have a good time doing it. What are you looking forward to? What is something you you always enjoy doing when you’re out there?

Gaige Graham: Just mainly the calf scramble and helping little kids.

Carney Porter: You like to be there. You like to be like the little, the elder, so to say. Yeah, it’s a good time. Now, what- I heard you say, there is a variety of things, too, that other people can look forward to. Tell me a little bit about that.

Audrey DeMore: We will have our bronc riding and our bull riding. We’ll have calf roping and ladies breakaway roping. So the ladies will get to rope, too. And then we’ll have barrel racing, and we’ll have junior barrels. So even the little kids get to do barrel racing, too.

Carney Porter: That sounds like good time. And is it-? How many days can people enjoy this? And when- when do those specific things like come into play?

Audrey DeMore: It is May 12th and 13th, and the rodeo will start at 8, and gates open at 6. You can get your tickets at the- you can get your tickets from one of our Queen contestants. It’s $8 in advance or $10 at the gate. So you can also get them at the gate if you want.

Carney Porter: All right. And I know you all are having to maybe pass on your titles to somebody else. How are we feeling about that? Are we excited for the next- the next in line to take over?

Both: Yes. Yeah, it’s been a while.

Carney Porter: We can’t wait to see who wins. Well, for all the information, just head on over to our website if you’re interested in going. Thank y’all so much for joining us today. Don’t go anywhere, we’ll be right back.