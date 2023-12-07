WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A blending of harmonies and instruments is finally making its return to Christmas in Texoma.

Midwestern State University and First United Methodist Church’s choirs will combine their vocal talents for two special performances of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ on Friday, December 8, and Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Featuring roughly 75 voices and a professional chamber orchestra, complete with strings and horns, the ‘Messiah’ performance is being revived to continue its 75-year-long tradition after having been postponed due to COVID-19.

“I’m excited to start a new chapter of the ‘Messiah’ in Wichita Falls,” MSU Texas Assistant Professor of Music Thomas Wininger said. “This is a good community partnership featuring one of the most famous pieces of choir music ever written – the ‘Hallelujah Chorus.’”

The performance will feature the vocal talents of the Midwestern Singers and the Oratorio Chorus from MSU Texas and the Chancel Choir of First United. This is the fourth partnership between the university and the church, according to MSU officials.

“Forming these community partnerships is something we want to continue,” Wininger said. “I’m proud of our choir program and we want to continue to find partnerships to showcase this program.”

Plus, participants will be able to join in and sing along during the Friday performance.

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ originally came onto the scene as an Easter offering in 1742 in Dublin, Ireland, and its debut performance amassed huge crowds, according to Brittanica. Since then, ‘Messiah’ has become the most frequently performed oratorio in history.

For more information on these free performances at First United, located at 909 10th Street, visit MSU Texas’ Facebook page or call (940) 397-4267.