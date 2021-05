ARCHER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Archer County Rodeo and Ranch Rodeo is getting ready to put on its 75th annual event!

It’s happening June 17 thought the 19 at the Archer County Rodeo Grounds in Archer City.

Tickets are $10 or get combo tickets for $15.

There will also be a Friday night dance and it will feature a George Strait tribute band called King George.

Saturday night will feature Clint Vines and the Hard Times.

