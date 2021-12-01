78th annual Windthorst Knights of Columbus sausage meal returns to in-person dining

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — The Windthorst Knights of Columbus announced their sausage meal would return for its 78th time, and this time, they’ll be returning to in-person dining.

The Knights of Columbus were able to continue the sausage meal tradition, although recent events have required them to adapt to a to-go-only event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, however, dine-in is returning!

The sausage meal will take place Sunday, December 5, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Windthorst.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under, and raw sausage will be available for $10 per pound.

