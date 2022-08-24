CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A weekend of rodeos, parades, dancing, live music, barbeque, and entertainment is fast approaching.

The 91st Annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion kicks off on Thursday, September 15, 2022, and carries on until Saturday, September 17, 2022. The event will be held in Henrietta.

Rodeo events will be held at Tex Rickard Arena in Henrietta, with various events taking place in Downtown Henrietta, at the Clay County Courthouse in Henrietta, and at the Pioneer Hall on North Bridge Street.

The Cowboy Kickoff Parade will get the Pioneer Reunion underway, beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 in Downtown Henrietta.

Each night includes a rodeo, with various special events held each night. Rodeos begin at 7 p.m. on all three nights at Tex Rickard Arena.

Friday and Saturday nights, a dance will be held at Pioneer Hall with live music, featuring J.W. Lane on Friday night and Simply Honky Tonk Band on Saturday night.

For more information, visit the Clay County Pioneer Reunion Facebook page, the Clay County Pioneer Reunion website, or call (940) 538-5111.

A full schedule of events can be found below: