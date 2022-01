HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Henriette and Clay County Chamber of Commerce will host the 94th Annual Banquet on Jan. 24.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. at The Bryant Edwards Building and will feature motivational speaker Travis Haggard.

Tickets are $25 or a table for eight can be reserved for $200. Tickets must be purchased before the banquet and will be available until Monday, Jan. 17. Seating is limited.

Tickets can be purchased at the chamber office, First Capital Bank of Texas and Legend Bank.