A 1940’s Film Fest to be hosted at Ramona Theatre

FREDERICK, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Frederick Arts Council and the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team will host ‘A 1940’s Film Fest.’

The event will take place at the Ramona Theatre on Saturday, August 21, starting with a reservation-only dinner at 6 p.m. followed by an introduction and screen of the featured film, ‘Tora! Tora! Tora!’ at 6:55 p.m.

A historian will speak about World War II and the film. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1940s style clothing, meet members of the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team and take photos with WWII vehicles.

Courtesy: WWII Airborne Demonstration Team, photo taken in current day

Courtesy: WWII Airborne Demonstration Team, photo taken in current day

Courtesy: WWII Airborne Demonstration Team, photo taken in current day

Courtesy: WWII Airborne Demonstration Team, photo taken in current day

Tickets cost $15 per person for the dinner and movie. Movie only tickets will be available for $5.

To make a reservation call 580-305-5689. For more information, visit the Ramona Theatre website.